2 Men Injured in Chain Reaction Crash

Two men suffered serious injuries after a vehicle lost control and struck the parked car they were standing by on the shoulder of K18 Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Friday night just before midnight, 40-year-old Rod Marti of Milwaukee, WI and 29-year-old Koltyn Moore of Manhattan, KS were standing in front of a 2007 Pontiac G6 with the flashers on when it was struck by a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.

Troopers say the 18-year-old female driver from Wamego was headed eastbound on K18 and lost control of the Chevy causing the chain reaction.

The two men were transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. The woman may have suffered an injury and told first responders she was in pain.

The crash happened Friday night at 11:35pm at milepost 183.8 or .5 miles East of K114 on K18.