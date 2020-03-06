2 Men Arrested at Shady Lady

Two arrests were made outside a Saline County bar on Thursday night.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, staff at the Shady Lady Gentlemen’s Club, located at 1540 W. Old 40 Highway called authorities after a disturbance inside the club.

Deputies say staff noticed the two men they were ushering outside had guns and called for help.

Officers found a couple of handguns that had been tossed in a nearby field and arrested 26-year-old Robert Houston and 44-year-old Antoine Cooper, both of Salina.

Authorities say both are facing numerous charges for taking guns inside the bar. Houston had a stolen gun he allegedly scratched a serial number off of, while Cooper was seen trying to hide the weapons in the field. No one was hurt during the incident.