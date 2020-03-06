Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 42 °

2 Men Arrested at Shady Lady

KSAL StaffMarch 6, 2020

Two arrests were made outside a Saline County bar on Thursday night.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, staff at the Shady Lady Gentlemen’s Club, located at 1540 W. Old 40 Highway called authorities after a disturbance inside the club.

Deputies say staff noticed the two men they were ushering outside had guns and called for help.

Officers found a couple of handguns that had been tossed in a nearby field and arrested 26-year-old Robert Houston and 44-year-old Antoine Cooper, both of Salina.

Authorities say both are facing numerous charges for taking guns inside the bar. Houston had a stolen gun he allegedly scratched a serial number off of, while Cooper was seen trying to hide the weapons in the field. No one was hurt during the incident.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Men Arrested at Shady Lady

Two arrests were made outside a Saline County bar on Thursday night. According to Saline County S...

March 6, 2020 Comments

Cash, Gun and Rings Stolen

Kansas News

March 6, 2020

Man Protects Loved Ones, Robber Arr...

Kansas News

March 6, 2020

Police Seeking Thief

Top News

March 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Men Arrested at Shady L...
March 6, 2020Comments
Cash, Gun and Rings Stole...
March 6, 2020Comments
Man Protects Loved Ones, ...
March 6, 2020Comments
Friday Morning High Speed...
March 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH