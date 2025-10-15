2 Males in Custody after Chase, Crash

A thief finds a spare key in a car and then leads Salina Police on a high speed pursuit.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, officers arrested two males on Tuesday morning following a quick chase. Police are still seeking the driver who allegedly stole a 2015 Ford Edge from the 500 block of Prescott during the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Just before 5am, the owner called authorities to report the crime, about 15-minutes later a patrol officer spotted the car and attempted to make a traffic stop near the Hawthorne Apartments on North 9th. The chase ended with a crash on North 10th after the driver hit a curb and smashed into a pile of railroad ties.

Police say a number of people jumped out of the Ford and ran – but two were caught. Jordan Hatfield, 24 of Arkansas City was taken into custody along with a 17-year-old male. Both are facing charges for obstruction.

The alleged driver could face potential charges of theft and numerous traffic violations. Police note the teen was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.