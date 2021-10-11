2 Killed in Marion County Crash

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Marion County community of Peabody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash took place late Sunday evening just before 5:00 on Highway 50. The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Ford Escape SUV.

The agency says two women in the SUV were killed in the crash. They are identified as:

49-year-old Latricia Phillips – Wichita

49-year-old Angela Daniels – Wichita

A third person in the SUV was transported to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries. He is identified as 36-year-old Korey Woods of Wichita.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported was transported to the hospital in Newton with suspected minor injuries. He is identified as 18-year-old Luke Richmeier of Wichita.

