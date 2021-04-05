2 Injured When Motorcycle Avoids Crash

A motorcycle driver and its passenger are both injured while trying to avoid a crash with a vehicle in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 35-year-old Eric Perry, Solomon, and 40-year-old Demay Grunden, Salina, are both injured while on a motorcycle at 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

The near crash happened at the intersection of Roach St. and E. Republic Ave. Perry was driving the 2005 Harley Davidson Road King north on Roach. A 2008 Ford Expedition was traveling west on Republic and was stopped at the stop sign. The driver of the SUV, Ronald Heflin, 78, Salina, did not see the motorcycle approaching and pulled out in to the intersection in front of it.

In order to avoid striking the vehicle, Perry swerved and laid the bike down on the road. He suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, Grunden was the passenger on the motorcycle and was also injured.

Heflin is cited for failure to yield the right of way, while Perry is cited for a driver’s license violation.