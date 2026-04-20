2 Injured in Rollover Crash

A driver from Salina and a 10-year-old girl were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after both were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Thalia Herrman was driving eastbound on K-4 Highway and for an unknown reason lost control of a 2007 Honda Civic and crashed.

Both occupants were not buckled up and were thrown from the Honda.

Both were taken by EMS to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred around 1:50pm on Friday night.