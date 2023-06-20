2 Injured in Motorcycle vs Deer Crash

A man and woman from Salina were hurt after a deer collided with their motorcycle on Sunday evening.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 9:15pm, 32-year-old Micheal Barnett and 42-year-old Amber Barnett were both transports to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after the accident on Old 81 and Lapsley Road.

Deputies report both riders were not wearing helmets and the deer hit the windshield of the 2002 Harley motorcycle.