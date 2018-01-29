Salina, KS

2 Injured in Crash

KSAL StaffJanuary 29, 2018

A Saturday afternoon crash sends two drivers to the hospital to be evaluated.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that vehicles driven by 42-year-old Staci Duryea and 65-year-old Ronald Watkins collided in an uncontrolled intersection at Water Well Road and Donmyer Road Saturday around 1:30pm.

Deputies say Duryea’s eastbound 2009 Chevy Impala hit the passenger door of Watkins’ southbound 2014 Dodge Ram truck, sending the vehicle onto its side.

Duryea was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for unknown injuries while Watkins went to the hospital with a possible back injury.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No citations were issued.

Saline County Sheriff Office photo

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

