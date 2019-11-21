2 Injured in Crash on Broadway

Salina, KS

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2019
A couple of Salina women were transported to the hospital following a two car crash on Wednesday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Maria Sanchez-Ortega was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be examined for a head injury following an accident at Grand and Broadway around 2pm.

Police say 46-year-old Janet Gagnon turned south onto Broadway from Grand and struck Sanchez-Ortega’s 2006 Toyota Corrolla in the driver’s door – causing the vehicle to tip onto its side.

Gagnon allegedly left the scene in her 2001 Mercury Grand Marque but later called police to report that she had been in an accident.

She was transported to the hospital to have her arm examined.

Gagnon could face possible charges for a stop sign violation and leaving the scene of an accident.

