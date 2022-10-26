Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 44 °

2 Injured in Crash

KSAL StaffOctober 26, 2022

A couple drivers were transported to the hospital in Salina after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of 9th Street and Water Well Road on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 44-year-old Joseph Embers of Topeka was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Ford C-Max on Water Well and failed to yield for a ’91 Chevy Silverado driven by a 57-year-old man from Bridgeport.

The collision left both vehicles damaged. Both men were taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for minor injuries. A female passenger in the truck was not injured in the accident.

Embers was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

2 Injured in Crash

A couple drivers were transported to the hospital in Salina after a two vehicle crash at the interse...

October 26, 2022 Comments

Third Card Skimmer Found

Kansas News

October 26, 2022

Kansas Athletics Announces Strategi...

Sports News

October 26, 2022

K-State’s Martinez Named Finalist...

Sports News

October 26, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Injured in Crash
October 26, 2022Comments
Third Card Skimmer Found
October 26, 2022Comments
Drug Take Back Event Plan...
October 26, 2022Comments
Kansas Honor Flights
October 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra