2 Injured in Crash

A couple drivers were transported to the hospital in Salina after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of 9th Street and Water Well Road on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, 44-year-old Joseph Embers of Topeka was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Ford C-Max on Water Well and failed to yield for a ’91 Chevy Silverado driven by a 57-year-old man from Bridgeport.

The collision left both vehicles damaged. Both men were taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for minor injuries. A female passenger in the truck was not injured in the accident.

Embers was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.