2 Hurt in I-70 Rollover

KSAL StaffJanuary 5, 2018

Two Salina men were injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate-70.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Daniel Westcott lost control of the 2006 Honda Element he was driving and rolled the vehicle multiple times about 3-miles east of Salina.

Westcott and his passenger, Jase Martinez, 32, were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Westcott was then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with a possible back injury.

Deputies say the accident happened at around 12:46am near milepost #256 on I-70.

Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff

