2 Hurt in 4 Vehicle Crash

KSAL StaffMarch 2, 2022

A Salina driver was cited for following too close to the car ahead of him, causing a four car crash.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two female drivers were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with minor injuries following a collision near the intersection of South 9th and Otto Avenue on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30pm.

Thirty-year-old Savik Howard told officers his foot slipped off the brake pedal as he went to stop his 2012 Jeep Wrangler in traffic. The Jeep hit a Chevy Traverse, that ran into a Cadillac Deville which in turn rear ended a Dodge Ram truck. All vehicles were north bound on 9th.

A 53-year-old female driver and a 59-year-old female driver complained of minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Howard was cited for following to closely to the vehicle ahead of him.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022.

