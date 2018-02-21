2 Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash

A Salina man and a pregnant woman suffered minor injuries in a two vehicle crash near Wal-Mart on Tuesday evening.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Michael Young was taken to the hospital with a neck injury after an accident in the entrance to Wal-Mart in the 300 block of Schilling Road.

Police say Young failed to yield as he exited the lot in a 2002 Dodge Intrepid and struck a 2002 Chevy Silverado truck driven by 26-year-old Skyler Perkins of Salina. Passenger, Rebecka Mihm, 27 of Salina was also hurt.

Mihm, who is nine months pregnant told officers she had some lower back pain and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in a friend’s car.

Young was cited for failure to yield and no proof of insurance. The accident occurred Tuesday evening at 10:25pm.