Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 51 °

2 Horses Struck On K-4 just North of Gypsum

ksal staffSeptember 22, 2022

A 60 year old man is not injured after striking and killing two horses outside of Gypsum Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s office tells KSAL that two horses were struck in the roadway on K-4 highway around 5:50 on Wednesday morning. Edward Conway a 60-year-old man from gypsum was heading west from town when his 2020 Kia Sportage hit the two animals.

The horses were among several horses from Gypsum Stables, owned by James Branscum that had gotten out.

A miniature horse was found on the road and a full-sized horse was found in the ditch, both deceased.

The Kia Sportage sustained substantial front end damage but the driver was not injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wanted Man Arrested on Requested Dr...

A Salina Man with an active warrant for his arrest is now facing drug charges. Captain Gary Hanus...

September 22, 2022 Comments

Axtell Kansas Man Arrested in Salin...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022

Teenager Arrested After Alleged Bom...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022

2 Horses Struck On K-4 just North o...

Kansas News

September 22, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wanted Man Arrested on Re...
September 22, 2022Comments
Axtell Kansas Man Arreste...
September 22, 2022Comments
Teenager Arrested After A...
September 22, 2022Comments
2 Horses Struck On K-4 ju...
September 22, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra