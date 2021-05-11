2 From Minneapolis Hurt In Rear-End Accident

A driver and their passenger are hurt in a central Salina rear-end accident.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened at 7:10 a.m., Monday, in the 600 block of E. Crawford.

A 17-year-old female, Minneapolis, Kan., was driving a 1998 Chevy 1500 pickup west on Crawford when it had to abruptly stop for traffic. The truck was then rear-ended by a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 28-year-old Lauren Tompkinson, Salina.

Both occupants in the truck, the teenage driver and a 9-year-old male passenger, suffered injuries. The girl complained of a possible concussion, while the boy has a laceration to the back of his head. The boy was transported by a parent to Salina Regional Health Center as a result.

Tompkinson is cited for following too closely. Her vehicle suffered heavy front end damage and was towed. Meanwhile, the truck was able to be removed from the scene by its owner with minor damage to the rear.