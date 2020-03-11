Salina, KS

2 Drug Related Arrests

KSAL StaffMarch 11, 2020

Salina Police make two drug related arrests while taking a couple of probation violators to jail.

According to Captain Gary Hanus, officers identified 30-year-old Dean Gilmore in the 900 block of W. South Street. As police approached him, Gilmore ran into a house and was found hiding in a closet. A search during his arrest revealed a glass pipe with drug residue in his possession. He’s now facing charges for possession of a stimulant, paraphernalia and felony obstruction.

 

An unrelated case ended with the arrest of a Salina woman on similar charges.

Police say an officer on patrol observed 28-year-old Allie Davis walk into the Casey’s General Store at 2404 S. 9th Street on Tuesday around 6pm. Davis was wanted on a municipal court probation violation and was contacted by officers inside the store. A search during her arrest revealed a glass pipe with drug residue in her possession. She is now facing charges for possession of a stimulant and drug paraphernalia.

