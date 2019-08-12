Salina, KS

2 Drivers Hurt in Crash

KSAL StaffAugust 12, 2019
Salina Police

A man and woman were injured in a two car crash on Friday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Krystle Blochlinger of Salina and 66-year-old Donald Fiell of Salina were both taken to the hospital after the accident at intersection of Argonne and Eastmoor Drive at about 5:20pm.

Police say Fiell was cited for failure to yield and for not wearing a seat belt after he reportedly drove his 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup through the intersection and hit the front end of a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Blochlinger. Two children who were riding in her car were not hurt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

