2 Drivers Hurt in Crash

A man and woman were injured in a two car crash on Friday evening.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Krystle Blochlinger of Salina and 66-year-old Donald Fiell of Salina were both taken to the hospital after the accident at intersection of Argonne and Eastmoor Drive at about 5:20pm.

Police say Fiell was cited for failure to yield and for not wearing a seat belt after he reportedly drove his 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup through the intersection and hit the front end of a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Blochlinger. Two children who were riding in her car were not hurt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.