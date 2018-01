Two workers are dead following an incident at a Wichita grain elevator.

The victims were working at Gavilon Grain near 55th and South Hoover Road shortly after 2:00 yesterday afternoon when they became trapped in a bin under several feet of grain.

Dozens of rescue personnel responded to the scene and the men’s bodies were pulled from the bin more than two hours into the recovery effort.

The deadly incident is under investigation.

