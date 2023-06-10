2-D Art Instructor In-Residence in Lindsborg

Michael Knutson, a 2-D Art Instructor at Garden City Community College in Southeast Kansas, is the current artist-in-residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum in Lindsborg.

According to the organization, Knutson grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where his parents were both art educators. He drew inspiration from the natural environment around him and was immersed in creativity from a young age.

Michael earned his Bachelor of Arts from Black Hills State University in 2010 and completed his MFA at Fort Hays State University in 2013. He is an accomplished visual artist, primarily working as a painter. Michael has an active national exhibition record of solo and group shows and has completed many public art commissions for institutions such as the Sternberg Museum of Natural History.

The foundation of Michael’s work is a deep connection to his immediate environment, life experiences, and the way the mind interprets this information. He works both in the studio and in the landscape, allowing him to explore a wide range of physical and emotional experiences. Michael encourages exploration, searching for cinematic scenes with a strong sense of impending drama.

Michael’s residency at the Red Barn Studio Museum will take place from June 8th – 20th, overlapping with Lindsborg’s Midsummer Festival weekend on June 17th. As an artist-in-residence, Michael will have the opportunity to work on new projects and engage with the local community. Visitors to the museum can expect to see Michael’s unique perspective on nature and life experiences reflected in his work.

Funding for the Red Barn Studio Museum Artist-in-Residence program comes in part from the Kansas Department of Commerce Creative Arts Industries Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.