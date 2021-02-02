2 Citations, But No Injuries In 2 Car Crash

A vehicle that is unable to maintain its lane appears to be the cause of a collision in south Salina on Monday afternoon that caused a car to flip over.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred in the 2800 block of S. 9th St. at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Both vehicles involved were traveling south on 9th when the vehicle that 21-year-old Breanna Martin, Salina, was unable to maintain its lane of traffic and struck a truck driven by 35-year-old Keely Vaughn, Salina, in the right rear. The impact caused Martin’s car to flip on to its top.

Both Martin and Vaughn came away from the wreck uninjured, but Martin’s 1998 Nissan Altima had to be towed. Vaughn was driving a 2019 International truck with Penske Leasing. She was able to remove the truck on her own.

Martin is cited for driving on laned roadways and no proof of insurance.