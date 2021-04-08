2-Car Crash Near New Cambria Sends 5 Victims To Hospital

Five people–including two children–are transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a two vehicle collision on Old Highway 40 in New Cambria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of N. Cunningham Rd. and Old Highway 40.

A 2012 Chevy Cruise, driven by 17-year-old Harleigh Larson, Salina, was traveling north on Cunningham, when the driver stopped at the posted stop sign with Old Highway 40. The driver then proceeded to pull out in to the intersection in front of a 2003 Ford Taurus traveling west, driven by David Nevitt, 73, Abilene; causing a collision.

Nevitt also had a passenger, 75-year-old Irene Nevitt, Abilene. Both were transported to the hospital in Salina with injuries.

Meanwhile, Larson was transporting three of her little sisters in the car at the time of the wreck. Larson and her two 10-year-old sisters all sustained injuries and were transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. Her 12-year-old sister was not hurt.

Soldan says that none of the injuries are considered severe.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, but anticipates a citation to come shortly.