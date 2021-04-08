Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 40 °

2-Car Crash Near New Cambria Sends 5 Victims To Hospital

Jeremy BohnApril 8, 2021

Five people–including two children–are transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a two vehicle collision on Old Highway 40 in New Cambria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of N. Cunningham Rd. and Old Highway 40.

A 2012 Chevy Cruise, driven by 17-year-old Harleigh Larson, Salina, was traveling north on Cunningham, when the driver stopped at the posted stop sign with Old Highway 40. The driver then proceeded to pull out in to the intersection in front of a 2003 Ford Taurus traveling west, driven by David Nevitt, 73, Abilene; causing a collision.

Nevitt also had a passenger, 75-year-old Irene Nevitt, Abilene. Both were transported to the hospital in Salina with injuries.

Meanwhile, Larson was transporting three of her little sisters in the car at the time of the wreck. Larson and her two 10-year-old sisters all sustained injuries and were transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. Her 12-year-old sister was not hurt.

Soldan says that none of the injuries are considered severe.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, but anticipates a citation to come shortly.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Quintanilla’s goal sends Wome...

WICHITA – Sometimes soccer is a game of inches. That wasn't any more evident than on Wednesday...

April 8, 2021 Comments

Vehicle Damaged Outside of Goodwill

Kansas News

April 8, 2021

2-Car Crash Near New Cambria Sends ...

Top News

April 8, 2021

Go Blue For Child Abuse

Top News

April 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vehicle Damaged Outside o...
April 8, 2021Comments
Former Deputy Accused of ...
April 8, 2021Comments
8 New Saline County COVID...
April 7, 2021Comments
Local Rural Vaccination C...
April 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices