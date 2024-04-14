2 Bodies Found, 4 Arrested in Missing Person Case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recovered two bodies on Sunday, a day after making four arrests in a case involving two Kansas women who went missing over Easter weekend.

27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley were last seen on Saturday, March 30th, where they were traveling to Oklahoma to pick up children, but they never made it to the pickup location. Their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County, Oklahoma. OSBI special agents immediately began investigating the vehicle and determined there was evidence to indicate foul play.

On Saturday, April 13th, four arrests were made in connection with the case. Those arrested include:

43-year-old Tad Bert Cullum

54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams

50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly

44-year-old Cora Twombly

All four individuals were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree.

On Sunday the agency announced the Texas County Sheriff’s Office recovered two deceased persons in rural Texas County. Both individuals will be t transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner to determine identification and cause and manner of death.