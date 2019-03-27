2 Baby Donkeys Disappear From Pasture

Authorities are on the look out for two donkeys–not even a month old–who appear to have been stolen.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the donkeys were taken sometime between 5 p.m. on Monday and at noon on Tuesday from the 2300 block of W. Farrelly Rd.

A 66-year-old Salina man owns a pasture in the area that houses both horses and donkeys. He discovered that two donkeys, a two-week-old female and a four-week-old male were missing from the pasture.

Soldan says there appears to be evidence that someone had taken the animals. The gate had been tampered with and there was a piece of sheet metal in the pasture. After searching the field for several hours, there was no sign of the donkeys who are unweaned.

Both donkeys are brown in color and valued at $100, each.