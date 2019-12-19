2 Arrests in Stolen Guns Case

A five month long investigation into the theft of over 40 guns leads to a couple of arrests in Smolan.

According to Lt. Michael Ascher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 29-year-old Joshua R. Mudd and 33-year-old Kylee M. Smith into custody on Wednesday in connection to a residential burglary that dates back to July 24th in Smolan.

Lt. Ascher says investigators used tips and leads over the past weeks to connect Mudd and Smith to the break-in where 34 long guns were taken along with 12 handguns, ammunition and $500 in two dollar bills.

Both are facing charges that could include burglary and felony theft along with aggravated endagerment of a child.

So far investigators have been able to recover only five of the weapons that were stolen from the home located in the 100 block of South 3rd Street in Smolan.

Lt. Ascher says more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues and authorities would still welcome any information from the public who may have come in contact with the trade or sale of rifles, shotguns and handguns in this case. Loss and damage in the crime is estimated at over $12,400.