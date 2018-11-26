2 Arrested for Car Theft

A couple of men who took a car for a test drive – but failed to return the vehicle were taken into custody last week.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 29-year-old Daniel Rondan of Salina and 19-year-old Ty Chenault of Wichita were arrested on Thanksgiving Day after an officer on patrol recognized the 2011 Lincoln MKZ that was reported stolen from M & H Motors, 403 N. 3rd.

Police say Rondan and Chenault stopped into the business on Wednesday looking at a number of cars and allegedly left in the Lincoln for a 15-minute test drive but never returned.

On Thursday the pair was sighted getting into the vehicle in the 100 block of S. Phillips and arrested a short time later.

Both are now facing charges that could include vehicle theft. The MKZ, which is valued at $10,000 was not damaged.