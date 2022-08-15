Salina, KS

2 Arrested for Theft, Damage to Property

KSAL StaffAugust 15, 2022

A GPS tracker on a stolen truck leads to the arrest of two Saline County residents.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 38-year-old Jacob A. McCombs and 32-year-old Christine Williams on theft and damage to property charges after three stolen vehicles were found at their rural home.

Authorities say a man from Arkansas placed the GPS unit on his 2007 Ram 3500 truck after it broke down on Interstate-70 near the Hedville Exit on August 3. The man needed to report to his job in Kansas and left a note for authorities to contact him if they towed it. Days later he returned to pick up the vehicle and discovered it was gone.

He followed the tracker to McCombs’ property and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the area led to the discovery of two other vehicles that were reported stolen; a 1996 Chevy Silverado from December 2021 and a 1997 Chevy Suburban taken in April of 2022.

Sheriff Soldan reports that McCombs is also facing possible charges for a felon in possession of a firearm after deputies recovered two rifles as well.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

