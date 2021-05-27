Salina, KS

19,464 People Vaccinated in Saline County

Todd PittengerMay 27, 2021

560 more people were vaccinated in Saline County over the last week.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 19,464 people have been vaccinated against COVID in Saline County. That equals 35.9 percent of the total population and 44.9 percent of the population who are 16 and older.

At this time last week 18,904 members of the community had been vaccinated.

Statewide, 41.6 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to vaccines.gov.

