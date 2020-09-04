19 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County He-lath Department, there have now been 522 total cases, with 124 cases currently active. There are 389 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As the holiday weekend begins, the agency says the entire community needs to continue to follow public health messages and make a conscious effort to protect all citizens. Wear masks, limit gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you don’t feel well. The choices and behaviors that each member of our community makes determine the ability to keep schools and businesses open.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 45,220 cases and 481 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

Saline County is pleased to announce that we received word today from the Governor’s Office of Recovery that our reimbursement and direct aid plans for the Round 1 Coronavirus Relief Funding are approved. This will allow us to disburse $11,026,434 to public, private and non-profit organizations in Saline County. While the state did not request any modifications to the County’s plan, the County’s Coronavirus Funding Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 8 at 2:30 pm, to review the feedback from the Office of Recovery. That meeting can be viewed on the County’s YouTube channel.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will begin releasing active locations of outbreaks published weekly beginning on September 9th. Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated the location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location. In Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure. No patient names will be released.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: