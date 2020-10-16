19 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Saline County, and 19 new cases. Additionally, health officials were notified of a positive case from another county that had attended a horse sale at Farmers & Ranchers located at 1500 Old 40 in Salina while symptomatic. This event was held on October 10th and 11th. If you were in attendance, you need to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 948 total cases, with 98 cases currently active. There are 837 people who have recovered, and a now 13 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 70,855 cases and 859 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation has created the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program. This program is designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: