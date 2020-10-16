Salina, KS

19 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2020

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Saline County, and 19 new cases. Additionally, health officials were notified of a positive case from another county that had attended a horse sale at Farmers & Ranchers located at 1500 Old 40 in Salina while symptomatic. This event was held on October 10th and 11th. If you were in attendance, you need to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 948 total cases, with 98 cases currently active.  There are 837  people who have recovered, and a now 13 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 70,855 cases and 859 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:
The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation has created the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program. This program is designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
  • Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

