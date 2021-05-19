18,904 People Vaccinated in Saline County

A little over 300 more people were vaccinated in Saline County over the last week.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 18,904 people have been vaccinated against COVID in Saline County. That equals 34.8 percent of the total population and 43.8 percent of the eligible population.

At this time last week 18,603 members of the community had been vaccinated.

Statewide, 40.5 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to vaccines.gov.

Several vaccination clinics are scheduled in several Saline County communities.

Vaccination Helpful Information:

Vaccine Finder

Get Vaccine Answers

Community Corps