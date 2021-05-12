18,603 Vaccinated in Saline County

A little over 34 percent of Saline County residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. The goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent.

According to the Saline County Health Department, 18,603 members of the community have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, or 34.3 percent. Statewide, 39.7 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Vaccines are now available at many health clinics and pharmacies throughout our community, reducing the need for a mass vaccination clinic. To find out where you can get your vaccine go to vaccines.gov.

Several vaccination clinics are scheduled in several Saline County communities.

