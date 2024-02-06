Silver Coins from 1841 Stolen

A coin collection and cash are stolen from a home near Gypsum.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, someone entered a home in the 7200 block of E. Farley Road on Monday afternoon and stole cash and coins that were kept around the house and inside a nightstand.

Deputies report that two envelopes that contained a total $7,300 in cash were taken as well as a collection of 50 silver coins that were minted in 1960.

The thief also stole five, 1841 silver coins that are valued at $3,500.

Loss and damage across the case is estimated at $11,020.

Sheriff Soldan says both residents of the home were gone at the time of the burglary and the investigation is ongoing.