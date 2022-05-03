18 Students Inducted to National Technical Honor Society

Salina Area Technical College has inducted 18 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.
According to the school, to qualify for membership in the organization, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be
nominated by an instructor and submit an essay about their community service activities and why they should be inducted.
Students inducted are (by hometown):
Salina:
Emily Baker, Practical Nursing; Kevin Day, Technical Studies; Abigail Deckert, Business
Administrative Technology; Jordan Grabill, Associate Degree Nursing; Trevor Johnson, Welding
Technology; Clayton Knipp, Computer Aided Drafting; Ernesto Martinez, Jr., Machine Tool
Technology; Ashley Skieff, Business Administrative Technology; Andrew Strong, Computer
Aided Drafting
Abilene:
Daniel Brandt, Welding Technology
Bennington:
Jordan Drouhard, Practical Nursing
Clay Center:
Rebecca Robbins, Associate Degree Nursing
Falun:
Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology
Junction City:
Kaitlyn Dryer, Practical Nursing
New Cambria:
Dara Robertson, Dental Assisting
Park:
Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology
Smolan:
Montgomery Hay, Welding Technology
Topeka:
Riley Sell, Welding Technolog