18 Students Inducted to National Technical Honor Society

Salina Area Technical College has inducted 18 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

According to the school, to qualify for membership in the organization, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA, be

nominated by an instructor and submit an essay about their community service activities and why they should be inducted.

Students inducted are (by hometown):

Salina:

Emily Baker, Practical Nursing; Kevin Day, Technical Studies; Abigail Deckert, Business

Administrative Technology; Jordan Grabill, Associate Degree Nursing; Trevor Johnson, Welding

Technology; Clayton Knipp, Computer Aided Drafting; Ernesto Martinez, Jr., Machine Tool

Technology; Ashley Skieff, Business Administrative Technology; Andrew Strong, Computer

Aided Drafting

Abilene:

Daniel Brandt, Welding Technology

Bennington:

Jordan Drouhard, Practical Nursing

Clay Center:

Rebecca Robbins, Associate Degree Nursing

Falun:

Bradlee Call, Automotive Technology

Junction City:

Kaitlyn Dryer, Practical Nursing

New Cambria:

Dara Robertson, Dental Assisting

Park:

Dalton Kaiser, Diesel Technology

Smolan:

Montgomery Hay, Welding Technology

Topeka:

Riley Sell, Welding Technolog