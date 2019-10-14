$17k Forgery Scam

Authorities are investigating a forgery case after a Salina business discovered that checks were forged and then cashed in at least six states.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the UPS Store located at 1648 S. Ohio contacted authorities after learning that someone used computer generated checks that mirrored the current UPS design as well as an old bank routing number to cash checks in Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, New York and South Carolina.

Loss is listed at just under $17,500.