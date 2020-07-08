Salina, KS

17 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerJuly 8, 2020

There are 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 190, with 118 cases currently active. Seventy people have recovered.  Two people have died.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 17,618 cases and 282 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

 

The Saline County Commissionmet in a special meeting today at 3 pm to re-visit the mask mandate.  Commissioners voted 3-2 (Commissioner White and Sparks dissenting votes) to pass a County Resolution that requires the wearing of masks or other face coverings in public spaces in Saline County beginning at 12:01 am on July 9th.  This resolution mirrors the City of Salina ordinance that was passed by their governing body on Monday.

See the full resolution at www.saline.org/coronavirus.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

