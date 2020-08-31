Salina, KS

16 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 31, 2020

There are 16 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 476, with 78 cases currently active. There are 389 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 42,612 cases and 446 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public spaces both indoor and outdoor as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Wash your hands frequently

 

