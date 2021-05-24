Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 66 °

15th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 24, 2021

The latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then over half of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the 15th arrest is Kurt Klinger. He was wanted for aggravated domestic violence battery.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult,  aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,430 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

CAPTURED Klinger, Kurt, Howard

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Facing Charges in Iowa a...

A Salina man is accused of driving a stolen pickup to Iowa before authorities caught him driving aro...

May 24, 2021 Comments

15th Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

May 24, 2021

K-State Dairy Days Planned

Farming News

May 24, 2021

K-State President to Retire

Top News

May 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Facing Charges...
May 24, 2021Comments
15th Most Wanted Arrest
May 24, 2021Comments
Substance Abuse Preventio...
May 24, 2021Comments
Kansas Supreme Court to H...
May 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices