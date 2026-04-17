Arrest After Woman Held Against Her Will

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will, refusing to let her out of his vehicle as he drove erratically around town.

Salina Police say at about 3:45 PM Thursday a 22-year-old female reported that on Wednesday at about 11:45 PM, an acquaintance identified as 22-year-old Christopher J. Williams of Salina agreed to give the female a ride to her home.

Williams did not drive the female home. She became scared when he refused to take her home or let her out of the vehicle.

Williams began driving erratically throughout Salina. The female attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times, but Williams would pull her back into the vehicle. The female did have minor marks on her arms where Williams grabbed her

When the female attempted to use her phone, Williams took her phone from her.

Just after 2:00 AM, Williams dropped the female at her residence. He then called the female approximately 60 times. .

At about 6:30 PM Williams was located in the 1900 block of Glendale and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include: