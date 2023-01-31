150 Years of “Home on the Range”

On Sunday Kansas celebrated its 162nd birthday.

To commemorate Kansas Day, Kansas Tourism released a video that pays tribute to the poem turned song, Home on the Range, originally penned 150 years ago near Athol. The lyrics of the world-renowned melody echo the aspirations, values and essence of Kansans past and present.

The Kansas Day video, set to the famous song, highlights the uniqueness of Kansas. From scenic prairies and big night skies to urban delights and vibrant moments, the video showcases how the lyrics wrote many moons ago still ring true today.

The video also features five Kansas artists who have recorded their own renditions of our state song. You can watch the Home on the Range tribute, behind-the-music artist interviews, and exclusive music videos at TravelKS.com/KansasDay.

“Home on the Range has been memorized and sung by generations of Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The genuine passion these homegrown recording artists bring to our state song should fill you with pride to hail from the Sunflower State.”

Kansas Tourism is continuing the birthday celebration throughout the next week and is asking fellow Kansans to join in the fun.

“There is so much to celebrate about Kansas that we decided to make this a week-long commemoration,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “This year, we are continuing the festivities of showing our love and state pride beyond January 29th. We invite all Kansans and those who love Kansas to join in our celebration.”

To participate:

Watch, like, and share Kansas Tourism’s video tribute to Home on the Range on social media here:

Make your own special salute to the Sunflower State on your social media channels. Use the To the Stars format and #ToTheStarsKS as outlined at TravelKS.com/KansasDay.

Record and post your own Home on the Range rendition on social media using #ToTheStarsKS.

Get your official Kansas Tourism To the Stars gear at TravelKS.com to show your Kansas pride year-round.

More details of how to participate are at TravelKS.com/KansasDay

​​