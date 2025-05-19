15 Years of Kenwood Cove

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is preparing for a busy summer. The 2025 swim season begins Tuesday, May 27th.

As part of her job, Salina Parks and Recreation Operations Manager Andrea Born oversees Kenwood Cove, which first opened over Memorial Day Weekend in 2010. She tells KSAL News the lap pool was filled with water at the end of April, and the lazy river was filled last week.

Born says there is a lot of work that goes into getting the water park ready to open. It takes about 45 days to get things ready to go. Among other things the entire pool area is cleaned and power washed, all of the chairs, lounge chairs and tables are placed around the park, the cabanas are prepared, and all of the machinery is checked out to make sure it’s functioning properly.

Another major project prior to opening day is inspecting, cleaning, and inflating 500 innertubes.

Born says the park will be fully functional on opening day, with the exception of the Zoom Plume slide, which is permanently out of commission. They are looking at possible replacement options for it.

Born is pleased that Kenwood Cove is fully staffed as they head into the new season, which she says is a rarity. On a normal day during public swim hours 50 – 60 staff members are on duty.

Many of the lifeguards are students, from area colleges and high schools. With many not dismissing until Thursday of this week, it prompted Born to push back her opening day to the day after Memorial Day.

Kenwood Cove is open seven days a week, weather permitting. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/andrea-IV.mp3

A big change at Kenwood Cove this year is the minimum age of unsupervised entry. The minimum age for unsupervised entry will be 10 years old. This change prioritizes safety, aligns with waterpark industry standards, and improves the visitor experience.

Born says though Kenwood Cove won’t be open over Memorial Day Weekend ,there will be cashiers on duty to answer phones, sell season tickets, handle cabana rentals, and answer questions. They will be on duty Friday 8 -5, Saturday 8-5, Sunday noon-5, and Monday 8-5.

The first public swim is Tuesday, May 27th, starting at 12:30 pm. Public swim hours will be Monday through Saturday, 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm, and Sunday, 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Aquatic Exercise will start on Wednesday, May 28th. Hours for Aquatic exercise will run Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm, and Saturday mornings from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The last day of public swimming will be on Sunday, August 10th.

The Annual Pooch Plunge will take place on Monday, August 11th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Typical Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday 12:30 pm – 7 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm – 6 pm