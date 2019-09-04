Salina, KS

15 Candidates For Supreme Court Vacancy

KSAL StaffSeptember 4, 2019

An attorney from Salina is among five judges and 15 attorneys who have applied to fill a Kansas Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Lee Johnson.

The applicants include:

  • Kristafer R. Ailslieger, lawyer, Topeka
  • Daniel Cahill, judge, Kansas City
  • Angela D. Coble, lawyer, Salina
  • Dennis D. Depew, lawyer, Neodesha
  • Randall L. Hodgkinson, lawyer, Topeka
  • Michael P. Joyce, judge, Leawood
  • Russell J. Keller, lawyer, Fairway
  • Thomas E. Malone, judge, Topeka
  • Rhonda K. Mason, lawyer, Olathe
  • Lumen N. Mulligan, lawyer, Lawrence
  • Steven J. Obermeier, lawyer, Olathe
  • David J. Rempel, lawyer, Overland Park
  • Melissa T. Standridge, judge, Leawood
  • Lyndon W. Vix, lawyer, Maize
  • Christina M. Wahl, lawyer, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Keynen J. Wall, lawyer, Lawrence
  • Brenda S. Watkins, lawyer, Olathe
  • Kristen D. Wheeler, lawyer, Wichita
  • Evelyn Z. Wilson, judge, Topeka
  • Marcia A. Wood, lawyer, Wichita

After interviewing applicants, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission will decide which three to recommend to the governor to fill the position. The governor will then choose which one to appoint to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission is an independent body created by the Kansas Constitution. Four of its members are appointed by the governor from each of the state’s four congressional districts. These appointees are not attorneys. Four other members are attorneys elected by attorneys in each of the state’s congressional districts. The commission chair is an attorney elected by attorneys in a statewide vote.

