$146 Million Proposed “Destination Salina” to be Unveiled

Salina City Commissioners will get a presentation about a proposed new $146 million project billed as “Destination Salina a mixed use development opportunity” during their regularly scheduled study session Monday afternoon.

The project is an entrainment district located at Ninth Street and Magnolia, the location of the Central Mall. It would include among other things a “golf and entertainment” facility with climate controlled hitting bays, mini-golf, a bar, and a restaurant.

The project would cost $146,180,000. It would be a public-private partnership. Funding mechanisms would include:

STAR Bonds

Transient Guest Tax

Community Improvement District

Tax Increment Financing

Sales Tax Exemption on Construction Materials

According to information in the presentation packet, with 3.4 million on site visits, $1.3b in total city retail sales, and no major competitor within 50 miles, Salina offers a rare blend of regional dominance and unmatched market potential.

The study session begins at 3:00 Monday afternoon in room 107 at the City-County Building.

