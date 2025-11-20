Body Found in Wooded Area

A police investigation into the discovery of a body in a wooded area in Salina so far reveals no indication of foul play.

Police say at 10:43 AM on Thursday dispatch was contacted about a deceased individual in the wooded area between The YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr. and Kenwood Park Dr.

First responders located an individual in the dry creek bed. That individual was obviously deceased and appeared to have been there for several days.

No indication of foul play has been found at this time, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Currently the name is not being released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

