Morrison House Open House, Celebration

A hospitality home in Salina that provides free lodging for family members of patients at Salina Regional Health Center and cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center will celebrate it birthday with an open house.

The Rebecca A. Morrison House at Salina Regional Health Center, 513 S. Eighth Street, invites the community to an open house from noon to 2 p.m., next Monday, November 24, in celebration of its 32nd birthday.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the home will offer public tours, cookies and conversation about the service that provides a home-away-from-home for loved ones of patients at the hospital and outpatients receiving treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

A fundraising campaign also is being held with a goal of raising $32,000 to celebrate 32 years of service supporting patients and families. Thanks to generous friends of the Morrison House, all gifts given for the campaign will be matched dollar for dollar up to $16,000. Community support is needed to leverage each matching dollar and meet the $32,000 fundraising goal.

There is no charge for guests to stay at the Morrison House. The service is supported entirely by donations. Over the years, nearly 30,000 guests have stayed at the Morrison House who have been provided with more than 130,000 nights of accommodations. Guests have come from all 50 states, 18 foreign countries and 453 Kansas communities. A majority of guests come from north central Kansas.

“We hear every day from guests what a tremendous gift the Morrison House is for families and patients facing difficult times,” said Lisa Hoffman, Morrison House manager. “Our location – right next door to the hospital – keeps families and patients together when they need it most.”

The Morrison House is operated by the Salina Regional Health Foundation. You can learn more about the Morrison House and support the fundraising campaign by visiting the Foundation’s website at srhealthfoundation.com.