Rain Causing Flooding Issues

Rain falling across the area Monday morning has caused some flooding issues.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until 4:00 Monday afternoon for a portion of Central Kansas, including Ellsworth and Saline Counties. Some locations that could experience flooding include:

Brookville

Ellsworth

Ellsworth Airport

Falun

Glendale

Kanopolis

Kanopolis Lake

Kanopolis State Park

The Kansas Department of Transportation has placed road closed barricades east of Brookville on K-140 Hwy. The road is flooding between Reece and Wyman Rds.