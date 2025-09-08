Rain Causing Flooding Issues

By Todd Pittenger September 8, 2025

Rain falling across the area Monday morning has caused some flooding issues.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until 4:00 Monday afternoon for a portion of Central Kansas, including Ellsworth and Saline Counties. Some locations that could experience flooding include:

  • Brookville
  • Ellsworth
  • Ellsworth Airport
  • Falun
  • Glendale
  • Kanopolis
  • Kanopolis Lake
  • Kanopolis State Park

The Kansas Department of Transportation has placed  road closed barricades east of Brookville on K-140 Hwy.  The road is flooding between Reece and Wyman Rds.