Fort Riley to Hold Full-Scale Exercise

Fort Riley will conduct a full-scale emergency-preparedness exercise on Wednesday.

According to the Army, the exercise provides an opportunity to test and evaluate the installation’s emergency response procedures and preparedness.

Fort Riley residents, employees, and community members can expect to see an increase in emergency response activity and alerts as part of the exercise. The primary exercise-related events will take place in the vicinity of the Trooper Access Control Point and Victory Chapel.

Some intersections in that area of post may be blocked temporarily, but traffic to the post exchange, commissary, and child development centers should not be impacted.

The exercise will begin in the morning and continue through the afternoon