Bethany Adds to Criminal Justice Faculty

Bethany College is adding a former attorney and law clerk for the Iowa Supreme Court to the staff of its criminal justice department.

According to the school, Mark Denniston is a new Associate Professor of Criminal Justice. He brings over a decade of experience in higher education, along with a distinguished background in law, public policy, and constitutional studies.

Originally from Iowa, Denniston earned his Ph.D. and M.A. in Political Science from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He also holds a J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and a B.A. from Simpson College with majors in Political Science, History, and German.

Denniston most recently served as Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at Weber State University, where he taught undergraduate and graduate courses and served as an academic and pre-law advisor. His teaching and research focus on constitutional rights, legal foundations of criminal justice, and state constitutionalism.

Prior to his academic career, Denniston practiced law in Iowa and served as a law clerk for the Iowa Supreme Court.

An accomplished author and speaker, Denniston has published widely on juvenile justice, criminal law, and state constitutional issues, and co-authored Seven Deadly Sins: Constitutional Rights and the Criminal Justice System. He is also a frequent presenter at national criminal justice conferences and has been featured in regional and national media discussing U.S. Supreme Court decisions and legal issues.

Bethany College is excited to welcome Mark Denniston to the faculty and looks forward to the academic leadership and legal expertise he brings to the criminal justice program. For more information about our criminal justice program, please visit www.bethanylb.edu/criminal-justice.