Kids Seeking Help Prompt Arrest

An arrest man was made following domestic incident in which a woman was allegedly beaten and strangled in an east Salina home.

According to Salina Police, Friday at about 1:30 AM officers responded to the 2800 block of Argonne in reference to a domestic disturbance. A 31-year-old female reported she got into an argument with a subject identified as 30-year-old Rogelio Lopez De Lara Sanchez, who also lives at the residence with her. The victim reported being punched in the head multiple times and strangled. She had injuries consistent with being punched in the face and being strangled.

Rogelio was taken into custody without incident and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence Battery and Domestic Violence Battery.

The incident was reported when children in the residence went to a neighbor’s residence to seek assistance and law enforcement was contacted.