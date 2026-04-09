14-Year-Old Arrested For Murder

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl in Great Bend.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Wednesday night at approximately 8:36 officers responded to a call of a missing 14-year-old juvenile female. The juvenile female was last reported to have been attending a class at Holy Family School located at 4200 Broadway Avenue in Great Bend.

Great Bend Police Officers fielded multiple calls regarding potential locations and areas where the missing juvenile female could possibly be located, but she was not found.

Thursday morning at approximately 9:10 officers responded to the 4700 block of 17th Street Terrace in Great Bend in reference to a juvenile female located behind a large dirt pile. The juvenile female was determined to be deceased and has been positively identified. The juvenile female’s identity is being withheld currently to allow for notification of family members.

Investigators processed the crime scene, conducted numerous interviews, and executed multiple search warrants. A 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center on charges of 1st Degree Murder.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300 or online at p3tips.com.