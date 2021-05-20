Salina, KS

14-Year-Old Arrested Following Chase

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2021

A 14-year-old driver was arrested following a high speed pursuit along Interstate 70 which went into a couple of counties.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday at 5:13 am, a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a 2020 Nissan Versa traveling west on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 269 for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile, refused to stop and accelerated to speeds in excess of 110 MPH.

The deputy pursued the vehicle into Saline County, where the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department assisted. Near Mile Marker 252, in Saline County, stop sticks were successfully deployed, allowing a safe ending to the pursuit at Exit 252.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Further investigation revealed the juvenile had been reported as missing since April 10, 2021 from Topeka, and the vehicle being driven by the female juvenile had recently been stolen from Junction City.

The incident remains under investigation.”

